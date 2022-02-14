Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) Shares Gap Up to $16.71

Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $16.71, but opened at $17.09. Amalgamated Financial shares last traded at $17.09, with a volume of 2 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Amalgamated Financial from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amalgamated Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Amalgamated Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.10.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $531.14 million, a P/E ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.82.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amalgamated Financial Corp. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Amalgamated Financial’s payout ratio is 19.05%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMAL. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Amalgamated Financial by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Amalgamated Financial by 117.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group raised its position in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 123,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC increased its position in Amalgamated Financial by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 102,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.34% of the company’s stock.

