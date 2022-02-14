Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.98% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Amalgamated Financial Corp. is the bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank is a full-service commercial bank and a chartered trust company. It provides commercial banking and trust services nationally and offers products and services to both commercial and retail customers. Amalgamated Financial Corp., formerly known as Amalgamated Bank, is based in NEW YORK. “

AMAL has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Amalgamated Financial from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Amalgamated Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

AMAL stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.12. 956 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,193. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.54. Amalgamated Financial has a 1-year low of $13.48 and a 1-year high of $20.22. The company has a market cap of $532.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.82.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amalgamated Financial will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMAL. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Amalgamated Financial by 3.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Amalgamated Financial by 117.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group lifted its position in Amalgamated Financial by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 123,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its position in Amalgamated Financial by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 102,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.34% of the company’s stock.

Amalgamated Financial Company Profile

Operates as a bank holding company whose subsidiary provides banking services

