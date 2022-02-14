American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “American Assets, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns, operates, acquires and develops retail and office properties primarily in Southern California, Northern California and Hawaii. The trusts assets include retail properties, office properties, Waikiki Beach Walk property and multifamily properties. American Assets, Inc. is based in San Diego, California. “

Separately, Mizuho downgraded shares of American Assets Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of American Assets Trust stock opened at $35.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.65. American Assets Trust has a 12-month low of $28.88 and a 12-month high of $40.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. American Assets Trust had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 1.88%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that American Assets Trust will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a boost from American Assets Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. American Assets Trust’s payout ratio is presently 307.69%.

In other news, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 12,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.48 per share, for a total transaction of $439,839.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 2,964 shares of American Assets Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.27 per share, with a total value of $107,504.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 107,122 shares of company stock valued at $3,866,055 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 33.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 102.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,709,000 after buying an additional 18,870 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 31,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,764 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 562,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,962,000 after acquiring an additional 57,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in American Assets Trust by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 769,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,709,000 after acquiring an additional 2,349 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers; office properties; mixed-use properties; and multifamily properties. The company operates through the following business segments: Retail, Office, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use.

