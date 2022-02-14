American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.33.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AFIN. Aegis began coverage on shares of American Finance Trust in a report on Monday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Finance Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group upgraded shares of American Finance Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Colliers Securities upgraded shares of American Finance Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st.

In other news, Director Stanley R. Perla acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.05 per share, with a total value of $40,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AFIN. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of American Finance Trust in the second quarter worth $13,458,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in American Finance Trust by 9.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,937,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,226,000 after purchasing an additional 994,610 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in American Finance Trust by 36.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,557,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,687,000 after purchasing an additional 681,389 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in American Finance Trust by 1,052.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 697,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,914,000 after purchasing an additional 636,962 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in American Finance Trust by 134.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 724,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,821,000 after purchasing an additional 414,992 shares during the period. 53.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AFIN traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.31. 8,605 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 984,572. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.50. American Finance Trust has a 52-week low of $7.76 and a 52-week high of $10.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th were issued a $0.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.23%. This is a positive change from American Finance Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. American Finance Trust’s payout ratio is presently -283.32%.

American Finance Trust Company Profile

American Finance Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquiring and managing a portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties. It operates through income-producing properties segment, which consists of activities related to investing in real estate.

