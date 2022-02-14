America’s Car-Mart (CRMT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.97 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.13. America’s Car-Mart had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 27.31%. The business had revenue of $288.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.58 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.05 EPS. On average, analysts expect America’s Car-Mart to post $13 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRMT opened at $95.41 on Monday. America’s Car-Mart has a 52-week low of $88.70 and a 52-week high of $177.45. The firm has a market cap of $621.02 million, a P/E ratio of 5.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.82.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRMT. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in America’s Car-Mart by 33.4% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart during the third quarter worth $359,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 190.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 4,083 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 1.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 61,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,286,000 after purchasing an additional 5,983 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.27% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

About America's Car-Mart

America’s Car-Mart, Inc engages in the sale of older model used vehicles and the provision of financing for its customers in the United States. It operates dealerships in the South-Central United States. The company was founded by Bill Fleeman in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, AR.

