Analysts Anticipate Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) Will Post Earnings of -$1.13 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) to announce ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Arcus Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.17) and the highest is ($1.09). Arcus Biosciences posted earnings per share of ($0.82) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Arcus Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($4.36) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.45) to ($4.17). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($2.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.86) to $3.39. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Arcus Biosciences.

RCUS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arcus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arcus Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.33.

RCUS traded down $1.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.32. The stock had a trading volume of 539,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,445. Arcus Biosciences has a 52 week low of $22.36 and a 52 week high of $49.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.46.

In other news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 5,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.82, for a total transaction of $221,399.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Juan C. Jaen sold 865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.82, for a total transaction of $34,444.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 44,518 shares of company stock valued at $1,830,516. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Arcus Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at $122,000. PARK CIRCLE Co raised its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 64,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,590,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $2,003,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $400,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,648,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,735,000 after acquiring an additional 147,762 shares during the last quarter. 62.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of immunotherapies. It competes in the segments of the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and other related markets that develop immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Terry J. Rosen and Juan Carlos Jaen in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, CA.

