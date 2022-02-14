Analysts Anticipate Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.39 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) to announce sales of $1.39 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Domino’s Pizza’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.44 billion and the lowest is $1.37 billion. Domino’s Pizza posted sales of $1.36 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will report full-year sales of $4.41 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.38 billion to $4.46 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $4.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.65 billion to $4.81 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Domino’s Pizza.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DPZ. Barclays cut Domino’s Pizza from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $500.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Stephens lowered Domino’s Pizza from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $500.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Argus upped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $520.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered Domino’s Pizza from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $541.00 to $535.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $510.23.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 2.9% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 704 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 4.6% during the third quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 1.5% during the third quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 1,843 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 13.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 246 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 0.7% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,048 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,932,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

DPZ opened at $431.52 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza has a 1-year low of $319.71 and a 1-year high of $567.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $495.49 and a 200-day moving average of $501.23.

Domino's Pizza

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

