Analysts Anticipate Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $247.11 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) to post sales of $247.11 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Dynatrace’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $246.00 million and the highest is $250.00 million. Dynatrace posted sales of $196.50 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dynatrace will report full year sales of $923.96 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $922.90 million to $926.90 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Dynatrace.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $240.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.50 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 8.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on DT shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Dynatrace from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Dynatrace from $85.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Dynatrace from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dynatrace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered Dynatrace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.70.

Shares of DT opened at $43.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.26. The stock has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.01, a PEG ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.44. Dynatrace has a 52 week low of $41.01 and a 52 week high of $80.13.

In other Dynatrace news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell purchased 2,500 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.38 per share, for a total transaction of $145,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen J. Pace sold 2,346 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.28, for a total value of $162,530.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 140,942 shares of company stock worth $9,109,528. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Dynatrace by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,450,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,680,000 after purchasing an additional 110,389 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in Dynatrace during the 4th quarter worth $1,207,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Dynatrace by 611.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 451,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,266,000 after purchasing an additional 388,300 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dynatrace by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,056,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,754,000 after purchasing an additional 26,085 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Dynatrace by 342.1% during the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 68,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,140,000 after purchasing an additional 53,075 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc offers a software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

