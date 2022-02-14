Analysts Anticipate Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) to Post $1.89 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) will announce $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Genco Shipping & Trading’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.63 and the highest is $2.12. Genco Shipping & Trading posted earnings of $0.22 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 759.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Genco Shipping & Trading will report full-year earnings of $4.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.01 to $4.34. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.49 to $4.25. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Genco Shipping & Trading.

GNK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Genco Shipping & Trading from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Genco Shipping & Trading has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.57.

Shares of NYSE:GNK opened at $17.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 1 year low of $9.23 and a 1 year high of $22.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $750.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.39 and a beta of 0.93.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 3.9% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 21,522 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 7.3% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 13,145 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 20.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,865 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 6.8% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 17,659 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,202 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

About Genco Shipping & Trading

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes. It operates through the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership and operation of drybulk carrier vessels segment.

