Analysts Anticipate QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Will Announce Earnings of $2.91 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) will post $2.91 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for QUALCOMM’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.87 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.95. QUALCOMM posted earnings of $1.90 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QUALCOMM will report full-year earnings of $11.76 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.40 to $12.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $12.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.85 to $13.70. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover QUALCOMM.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.16% and a net margin of 26.94%. The company’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.97 EPS.

QCOM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. DZ Bank raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.16.

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $164.64 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.92, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.24. QUALCOMM has a fifty-two week low of $122.17 and a fifty-two week high of $193.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.56%.

In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.83, for a total transaction of $557,473.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 5,402 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.50, for a total transaction of $1,023,679.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,397 shares of company stock worth $8,628,260 over the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the second quarter worth $1,068,606,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,239,945 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,352,588,000 after buying an additional 4,375,459 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,960,679 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,852,471,000 after buying an additional 2,630,436 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 302.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,292,866 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $429,982,000 after buying an additional 2,474,762 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,011,327 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,162,282,000 after buying an additional 2,010,551 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

