Analysts Anticipate Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) will report earnings of $0.26 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Retail Opportunity Investments’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.25. Retail Opportunity Investments reported earnings of $0.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Retail Opportunity Investments will report full-year earnings of $1.00 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.01. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.09. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Retail Opportunity Investments.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ROIC. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments in the 3rd quarter valued at $176,000. 95.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ROIC traded down $0.46 during trading on Monday, reaching $17.88. 2,220,684 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,041,313. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 1 year low of $15.38 and a 1 year high of $20.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.24.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. Retail Opportunity Investments’s payout ratio is 97.78%.

About Retail Opportunity Investments

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust. The company engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast.

