Analysts Anticipate Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $178.22 Million

Brokerages forecast that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) will report $178.22 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Sunstone Hotel Investors’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $214.52 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $152.70 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors reported sales of $37.36 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 377%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors will report full-year sales of $512.44 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $487.90 million to $549.79 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $849.57 million, with estimates ranging from $712.11 million to $952.06 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Sunstone Hotel Investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SHO shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

NYSE:SHO traded down $0.24 on Friday, hitting $11.47. The company had a trading volume of 3,674,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,796,792. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.50 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.74. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 52 week low of $10.27 and a 52 week high of $13.91.

In other news, CEO Douglas M. Pasquale purchased 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.63 per share, for a total transaction of $95,670.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,416,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $390,186,000 after buying an additional 483,011 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,525,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $167,990,000 after purchasing an additional 610,138 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,425,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $166,740,000 after acquiring an additional 3,619,443 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 2.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,502,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,605,000 after buying an additional 166,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC raised its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 12.4% during the third quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 4,963,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,259,000 after buying an additional 548,458 shares during the last quarter. 96.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. It operates under the following brands: Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. The company was founded by Robert A. Alter in 1995 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

