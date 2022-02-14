Analysts Expect ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) to Announce -$0.24 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) will report earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.37) and the highest is ($0.14). ACADIA Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.42) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 42.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.02) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.15) to ($0.92). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.96) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.27) to ($0.62). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals.

ACAD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. JMP Securities upped their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. HC Wainwright raised shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim cut shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.22.

Shares of ACAD traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,298,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,438,052. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $15.68 and a 52 week high of $52.12. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.63 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.96.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 2,803 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total transaction of $53,285.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACAD. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1,081.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,075 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $167,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

