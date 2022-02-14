Analysts Expect Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) to Post $1.80 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) will report earnings of $1.80 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Berry Global Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.83 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.76. Berry Global Group posted earnings per share of $1.59 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Berry Global Group will report full year earnings of $7.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.20 to $7.40. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $7.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.37 to $8.75. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Berry Global Group.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 29.61%. Berry Global Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BERY shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $89.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.23.

Shares of BERY stock opened at $61.88 on Friday. Berry Global Group has a 12-month low of $55.39 and a 12-month high of $74.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.73 and its 200 day moving average is $66.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.32.

In related news, President Curt Begle sold 14,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total value of $1,035,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $279,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,818,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $183,843,000 after acquiring an additional 566,315 shares during the last quarter. 94.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Berry Global Group (BERY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.