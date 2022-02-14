Analysts Expect Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Will Post Earnings of -$2.07 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) will report ($2.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($2.78) and the highest is ($1.18). Biohaven Pharmaceutical reported earnings per share of ($3.62) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will report full-year earnings of ($12.11) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($12.84) to ($11.25). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($6.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.51) to ($2.70). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Biohaven Pharmaceutical.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group increased their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.55.

NYSE:BHVN traded up $2.99 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $137.83. 419,829 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 697,401. The company’s 50 day moving average is $124.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.26. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $62.57 and a twelve month high of $151.51. The company has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.07 and a beta of 1.04.

In other Biohaven Pharmaceutical news, CAO George C. Clark sold 1,915 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.84, for a total transaction of $237,153.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Engelhart sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.55, for a total value of $3,589,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 142,474 shares of company stock worth $15,904,399 in the last ninety days. 15.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 31.1% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the third quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 9.8% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of late-stage product candidates targeting neurological diseases, including rare disorders. It focuses on a pipeline of product candidates that represent mechanistic platforms, calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor antagonists, and glutamate modulators.

