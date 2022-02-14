Analysts Expect Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) to Post $1.62 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) will report earnings of $1.62 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.89. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store reported earnings of $0.70 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 131.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will report full year earnings of $7.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.25 to $7.86. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $8.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.21 to $8.43. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cracker Barrel Old Country Store.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $784.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.67 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 22.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $148.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $148.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.44.

Shares of CBRL traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $126.42. 267,187 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 318,640. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 52 week low of $111.79 and a 52 week high of $178.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.26%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 80.3% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 211 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 265.1% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 230 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 160.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 127.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 293 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

