Analysts Expect DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $32.65 Million

Equities research analysts expect DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) to post sales of $32.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for DHI Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $32.47 million and the highest estimate coming in at $33.00 million. DHI Group posted sales of $32.63 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DHI Group will report full year sales of $138.65 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $136.49 million to $140.35 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $156.48 million, with estimates ranging from $152.08 million to $163.45 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for DHI Group.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. DHI Group had a positive return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 22.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share.

Several analysts have commented on DHX shares. Lake Street Capital started coverage on DHI Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DHI Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded DHI Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th.

DHI Group stock opened at $5.77 on Monday. DHI Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.68 and a fifty-two week high of $6.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $285.86 million, a P/E ratio of -9.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.74.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DHX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of DHI Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,715,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,182,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of DHI Group by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,055,158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,326,000 after purchasing an additional 35,848 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DHI Group by 68.8% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,755,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,792 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DHI Group by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,624,504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,490,000 after purchasing an additional 125,516 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of DHI Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,213,111 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,567,000 after buying an additional 14,653 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

DHI Group Company Profile

DHI Group, Inc engages in the provision data, insights and employment connections through services for technology professionals including technology, security clearance and financial services. It offers its services under the following brands: Dice, Dice Europe, ClearanceJobs, Targeted Job Fairs, eFinancialCareers, Rigzone, Hcareers, and BioSpace.

