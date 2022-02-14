Analysts Expect Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) Will Post Earnings of $1.03 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) will post earnings per share of $1.03 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Investors Real Estate Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.06 and the lowest is $1.00. Investors Real Estate Trust posted earnings of $1.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Investors Real Estate Trust will report full year earnings of $3.96 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.93 to $3.98. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $4.35. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Investors Real Estate Trust.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CSR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Investors Real Estate Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.63.

Shares of NYSE CSR traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $92.12. 1,280 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,245. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -328.45, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.99. Investors Real Estate Trust has a 1 year low of $66.91 and a 1 year high of $112.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $101.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Investors Real Estate Trust’s payout ratio is currently -1,028.53%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Investors Real Estate Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $509,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Investors Real Estate Trust by 859.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after buying an additional 19,445 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust by 96,080.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 4,804 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $1,438,000. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $1,185,000. 79.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Investors Real Estate Trust Company Profile

Centerspace engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. It focuses on making operational enhancements to improve residents experience, redeveloping existing apartment communities to meet market demands and acquiring new apartment communities in the Minneapolis/St.

