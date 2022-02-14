Analysts Expect NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) Will Post Earnings of $1.70 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) to report earnings per share of $1.70 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for NICE’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.72 and the lowest is $1.69. NICE reported earnings of $1.61 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NICE will report full-year earnings of $6.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.48 to $6.50. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $7.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.05 to $7.45. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for NICE.

Get NICE alerts:

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $494.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.93 million. NICE had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 11.99%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NICE shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of NICE from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NICE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of NICE from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $315.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of NICE from $364.00 to $314.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of NICE from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NICE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.70.

NASDAQ:NICE traded down $3.66 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $258.39. 733 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,769. The company has a market capitalization of $16.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.75. NICE has a 12 month low of $211.25 and a 12 month high of $319.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $277.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $281.46.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NICE. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in NICE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $705,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of NICE by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,203 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of NICE by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,040 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of NICE by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,652 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of NICE during the 2nd quarter valued at $302,000. Institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

About NICE

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NICE (NICE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NICE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.