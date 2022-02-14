Analysts Expect Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Will Announce Earnings of $1.30 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) to announce earnings of $1.30 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Sun Communities’ earnings. Sun Communities reported earnings of $1.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sun Communities will report full-year earnings of $6.47 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $7.22 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Sun Communities.

SUI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $224.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $224.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $216.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Communities presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.43.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Sun Communities by 526.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,111,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $233,390,000 after buying an additional 933,997 shares during the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC increased its stake in Sun Communities by 358.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 873,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,769,000 after purchasing an additional 683,501 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 32.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,740,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $322,178,000 after acquiring an additional 426,478 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Sun Communities in the fourth quarter valued at $87,809,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,968,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $413,260,000 after purchasing an additional 344,300 shares in the last quarter. 92.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SUI traded down $2.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $188.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,141. Sun Communities has a fifty-two week low of $138.11 and a fifty-two week high of $211.79. The company has a market capitalization of $21.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $197.07 and a 200-day moving average of $196.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.22%.

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

