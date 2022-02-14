Analysts Offer Predictions for Constellation Software Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (TSE:CSU)

Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU) – Stock analysts at Raymond James issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Constellation Software in a note issued to investors on Friday, February 11th. Raymond James analyst S. Li forecasts that the company will earn $14.07 per share for the quarter. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $2,200.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Constellation Software’s Q2 2022 earnings at $14.85 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $16.15 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $19.15 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $75.20 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. CIBC increased their price target on Constellation Software from C$2,400.00 to C$2,900.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Constellation Software from C$2,400.00 to C$2,500.00 in a report on Friday. Scotiabank upped their target price on Constellation Software from C$2,400.00 to C$2,500.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Constellation Software from C$2,700.00 to C$2,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$2,442.86.

TSE:CSU opened at C$2,129.56 on Monday. Constellation Software has a 1 year low of C$1,598.51 and a 1 year high of C$2,385.80. The stock has a market cap of C$45.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$2,191.41 and a 200-day moving average of C$2,146.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.86, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $1.80 dividend. This is an increase from Constellation Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. Constellation Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.03%.

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in the United States, Canada, Italy, Germany, India, United Kingdom, Brazil, Switzerland, Austria, Israel, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Public Sector and Private Sector.

