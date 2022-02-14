Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for AudioCodes (AUDC)

AudioCodes (NASDAQ: AUDC) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/13/2022 – AudioCodes was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

2/7/2022 – AudioCodes was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “AudioCodes Ltd. is a vendor of advanced voice networking and media processing solutions for the digital workplace. AudioCodes enables enterprises and service providers to build and operate all-IP voice networks for unified communications, contact centers, and hosted business services. “

2/5/2022 – AudioCodes was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/2/2022 – AudioCodes had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $40.00 to $37.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/31/2022 – AudioCodes was upgraded by analysts at Sidoti from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $37.00 price target on the stock.

1/24/2022 – AudioCodes had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $32.00 to $28.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

12/28/2021 – AudioCodes was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “AudioCodes Ltd. is a vendor of advanced voice networking and media processing solutions for the digital workplace. AudioCodes enables enterprises and service providers to build and operate all-IP voice networks for unified communications, contact centers, and hosted business services. “

Shares of AUDC opened at $27.89 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.15. The stock has a market cap of $900.99 million, a PE ratio of 28.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.61. AudioCodes Ltd. has a 12 month low of $25.90 and a 12 month high of $37.35.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. AudioCodes had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 13.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that AudioCodes Ltd. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This is a boost from AudioCodes’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. AudioCodes’s payout ratio is 34.34%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of AudioCodes by 65.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,137 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of AudioCodes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of AudioCodes during the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of AudioCodes during the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Cim LLC grew its holdings in shares of AudioCodes by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Cim LLC now owns 7,521 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.62% of the company’s stock.

AudioCodes Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and market of products for transferring voice and data over the internet. Its products include products for Microsoft 365, session border controllers, multi-service business routers, internet protocol phones, digital and analog media gateways, management products and solutions, and voice applications.

