Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Cameco (CCJ)

2/11/2022 – Cameco had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$32.00 to C$33.00.

2/10/2022 – Cameco was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Cameco Corporation is one of the world’s largest uranium producers, a significant supplier of conversion services and one of two CANDU fuel manufacturers in Canada. Their competitive position is based on their controlling ownership of the world’s largest high-grade reserves and low-cost operations. Their uranium products are used to generate clean electricity in nuclear power plants around the world. They also explore for uranium in the Americas, Australia and Asia. Their shares trade on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges. Their head office is in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan. “

2/10/2022 – Cameco had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $34.00 to $37.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/10/2022 – Cameco had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$34.00 to C$37.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/10/2022 – Cameco had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$29.00 to C$30.00.

2/9/2022 – Cameco was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/19/2022 – Cameco is now covered by analysts at CIBC. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

NYSE CCJ traded down $0.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $22.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 177,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,965,200. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 5.00 and a current ratio of 6.34. The firm has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -314.81 and a beta of 0.88. Cameco Co. has a twelve month low of $14.50 and a twelve month high of $28.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.07.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. Cameco had a negative net margin of 2.42% and a negative return on equity of 1.54%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cameco Co. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.094 dividend. This is an increase from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.41%. Cameco’s payout ratio is presently -85.70%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY boosted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 663.5% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 1,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cameco in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cameco in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cameco in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cameco in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. 58.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. The company operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment involves the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment involves the refining, conversion and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

