Analysts Set Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) Target Price at $7.50

Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.50.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen reduced their target price on Conduent from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 26th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Conduent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet downgraded Conduent from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conduent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Maxim Group upgraded Conduent to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNDT. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Conduent by 1.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 96,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Conduent by 114.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 216,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 115,471 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Conduent by 9.2% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 42,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Conduent in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Conduent by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,319,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,897,000 after acquiring an additional 682,756 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNDT opened at $4.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $968.21 million, a P/E ratio of -90.98 and a beta of 1.92. Conduent has a 52 week low of $4.46 and a 52 week high of $8.50.

Conduent, Inc engages in the provision of business process services with expertise in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment provides business process services and customized solutions to clients in a variety of industries.

