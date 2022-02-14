Analysts Set Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Price Target at $324.56

Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $324.56.

Several analysts have weighed in on GLOB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Globant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Globant from $310.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Globant from $300.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Globant in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Globant from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

Get Globant alerts:

NYSE GLOB traded up $4.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $253.68. 9,153 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 354,093. Globant has a 1-year low of $191.92 and a 1-year high of $354.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $264.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $286.07. The company has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.39 and a beta of 1.53.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The information technology services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. Globant had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 7.46%. The company had revenue of $341.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Globant’s quarterly revenue was up 65.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Globant will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ossiam bought a new position in shares of Globant during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Globant during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Globant by 101.3% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globant in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Globant by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 244 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 88.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Globant Company Profile

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.