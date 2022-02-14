Analysts Set NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) PT at $5.32

Shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.32.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NEX. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $5.40 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $5.40 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 3.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,807,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,602,000 after acquiring an additional 66,774 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the second quarter worth about $114,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 78.4% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 63,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 27,783 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 11.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 120,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 12,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 138,675.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 44,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 44,376 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NEX traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,832,290. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 3.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.01. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a 52 week low of $3.06 and a 52 week high of $7.72.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Incis an oilfield service company. It offers completion solutions, hydraulic fracturing, wire line, pump down, coiled tubing, cementing, rig services, special services, and fluids management services. The company operates through the following segments: Completion Services, Well Construction and Intervention Services and Well Support Services.

