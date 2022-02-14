Analysts Set StorageVault Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVAUF) PT at $7.08

StorageVault Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVAUF) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.08.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SVAUF. CIBC started coverage on shares of StorageVault Canada in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$6.50 to C$7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$6.50 to C$7.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$6.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, upped their target price on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$6.00 to C$7.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of SVAUF stock opened at $5.18 on Friday. StorageVault Canada has a 1 year low of $3.10 and a 1 year high of $5.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.71.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.0028 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

StorageVault Canada Company Profile

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages 45 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

