Analysts Set Vinci Sa (EPA:DG) PT at €108.31

Shares of Vinci Sa (EPA:DG) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €110.31 ($126.80).

A number of research firms have issued reports on DG. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €119.00 ($136.78) price target on Vinci in a report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €109.00 ($125.29) price target on Vinci in a report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group set a €115.00 ($132.18) target price on Vinci in a report on Friday. Barclays set a €119.00 ($136.78) target price on Vinci in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €105.00 ($120.69) target price on Vinci in a report on Friday, February 4th.

Shares of Vinci stock traded down €0.54 ($0.62) on Friday, reaching €102.22 ($117.49). 1,222,491 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,620,000. Vinci has a 52 week low of €69.54 ($79.93) and a 52 week high of €88.80 ($102.07). The firm’s 50-day moving average is €93.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is €91.65.

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 45 airports worldwide.

