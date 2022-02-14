AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $174.30 Million

Equities analysts expect AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) to announce $174.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for AnaptysBio’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.90 million to $269.14 million. AnaptysBio posted sales of $60.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 190.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that AnaptysBio will report full year sales of $166.76 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $62.20 million to $331.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $46.52 million, with estimates ranging from $20.90 million to $92.25 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover AnaptysBio.

ANAB has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AnaptysBio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on AnaptysBio from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

In other AnaptysBio news, CEO Hamza Suria sold 36,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total transaction of $1,303,462.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 34.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ANAB. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 183.9% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 97,457 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after buying an additional 63,124 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in AnaptysBio by 10.3% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 129,936 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,524,000 after purchasing an additional 12,088 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in AnaptysBio by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,871,177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,746,000 after purchasing an additional 19,273 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in AnaptysBio by 3,944.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 36,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in AnaptysBio by 4.8% during the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 28,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ANAB traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.99. The stock had a trading volume of 136,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,560. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.73. AnaptysBio has a twelve month low of $17.72 and a twelve month high of $37.89. The firm has a market cap of $829.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.11 and a beta of 0.21.

AnaptysBio Company Profile

AnaptysBio, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody product candidates. Its products pipeline include ANB030, ANB030, and Imsidolimab. It also offers SHM platform that replicate the natural process of somatic hypermutation embedded within the human immune system to rapidly develop a diverse range of therapeutic-grade antibodies in vitro.

