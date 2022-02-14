Ancora Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY)

Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 877,934 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,634 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC owned 1.50% of VAALCO Energy worth $2,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EGY. Wilen Investment Management CORP. boosted its holdings in VAALCO Energy by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. now owns 2,877,942 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,209,000 after acquiring an additional 179,007 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in VAALCO Energy by 642.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 204,501 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 176,943 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in VAALCO Energy by 62.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 320,922 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 122,823 shares in the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new stake in VAALCO Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $168,000. Finally, HighVista Strategies LLC bought a new stake in VAALCO Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $122,000. Institutional investors own 38.15% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered VAALCO Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st.
The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.0325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th.
In related news, Director Bradley Louis Radoff sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.77, for a total transaction of $377,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.
About VAALCO Energy
VAALCO Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Gabon and Equatorial Guinea. The Gabon Segment focuses on the Offshore Gabon-Etame Marin Permit operation. The Equatorial Guinea segment deals with the Equatorial Guinea-Block P operation.
