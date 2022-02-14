Ancora Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Ancora Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,744 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $3,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IT. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Gartner during the 3rd quarter valued at about $135,777,000. Stone Run Capital LLC increased its holdings in Gartner by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stone Run Capital LLC now owns 26,460 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,041,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Gartner by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 15,163 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,608,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC increased its holdings in Gartner by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in Gartner by 396.1% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 33,432 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,097,000 after purchasing an additional 26,693 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.22% of the company’s stock.

IT stock opened at $288.75 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.75 billion, a PE ratio of 35.83 and a beta of 1.57. Gartner, Inc. has a 12-month low of $175.18 and a 12-month high of $368.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $304.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $309.95.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 96.53% and a net margin of 15.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Gartner announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

IT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Gartner from $303.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $336.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Gartner from $357.00 to $339.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Gartner from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.80.

In related news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.65, for a total value of $332,351.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.12, for a total transaction of $37,083.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,650 shares of company stock worth $2,749,728 over the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm’s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

