Ancora Advisors LLC Purchases 1,352 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,490 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $4,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,506,647 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $6,790,125,000 after purchasing an additional 490,457 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,432,987 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,371,003,000 after acquiring an additional 415,275 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,239,945 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,352,588,000 after acquiring an additional 4,375,459 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,960,679 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,852,471,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,011,327 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,162,282,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010,551 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

QCOM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.16.

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $164.64 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $179.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.27. The stock has a market cap of $184.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.92, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.24. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $122.17 and a fifty-two week high of $193.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.68.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 104.16%. QUALCOMM’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.56%.

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,847 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total transaction of $515,250.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.83, for a total transaction of $557,473.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,397 shares of company stock worth $8,628,260. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

