Ancora Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,321 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Summit Materials worth $3,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Summit Materials during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Orchard Capital Managment LLC increased its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC now owns 314,406 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,052,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Summit Materials by 117.9% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 210,078 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,716,000 after buying an additional 113,680 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Summit Materials by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,947,894 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $190,161,000 after buying an additional 88,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Summit Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $465,000.

SUM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Summit Materials in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.73.

Shares of Summit Materials stock opened at $34.76 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.49 and a beta of 1.25. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.94 and a 12-month high of $41.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.76.

Summit Materials Profile

Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The company operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.

