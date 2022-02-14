Anebulo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANEB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANEB) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ ANEB traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $6.69. 1,281 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,163. Anebulo Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $4.40 and a one year high of $9.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.72.

In other news, insider Aron R. English bought 13,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.30 per share, for a total transaction of $73,330.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 14,648 shares of company stock worth $78,393. 89.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients suffering from cannabinoid overdose and addiction. Its lead product candidate is ANEB-001, a small molecule cannabinoid receptor antagonist to treat cannabinoid overdose.

