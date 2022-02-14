Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) Receives $15.44 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.88.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ANGI. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Angi from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Angi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Angi from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Angi from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

NASDAQ:ANGI traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.61. 1,283,280 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,485,765. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.40. Angi has a one year low of $6.88 and a one year high of $17.75. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of -71.75 and a beta of 1.69.

In related news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total value of $90,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $285,600. 17.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Angi during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Angi during the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Angi during the 3rd quarter valued at $132,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Angi during the 2nd quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Angi during the 2nd quarter valued at $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.51% of the company’s stock.

Angi Company Profile

Angi, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital marketplace for home services. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. It offers consumer services and professional services. The North America segment includes the operations HomeAdvisor, Angie’s List, Handy, mHelpDesk, HomeStars and Fixd Repair.

