Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.13.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays downgraded Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 29th. JMP Securities downgraded Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

Shares of NLY opened at $7.37 on Monday. Annaly Capital Management has a 12-month low of $7.29 and a 12-month high of $9.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.34.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 136.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is 45.36%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legacy Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 64,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 24,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 77,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 111,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. 41.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.