ANON (ANON) Market Cap Tops $146,124.05

ANON (CURRENCY:ANON) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. One ANON coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0192 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular exchanges. ANON has a market cap of $146,124.05 and approximately $30.00 worth of ANON was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ANON has traded 15.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About ANON

ANON is a coin. ANON’s total supply is 8,554,514 coins and its circulating supply is 7,593,802 coins. ANON’s official Twitter account is @ANON_WeAreANON and its Facebook page is accessible here . ANON’s official website is www.anonfork.io . The Reddit community for ANON is /r/AnonymousBitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ANON is a community-driven privacy cryptocurrency. It was crafted to bring the best of Bitcoin’s code together with its own unique traits and enhanced privacy and utility characteristics from other blockchain technologies. ANON, a.k.a. Anonymous, was originally announced on CNBC’s “Crypto Trader” program in late April, 2018. “

Buying and Selling ANON

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ANON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ANON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

