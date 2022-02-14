Antero Midstream (AM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th. Analysts expect Antero Midstream to post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Antero Midstream stock opened at $10.22 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 2.92. Antero Midstream has a twelve month low of $7.57 and a twelve month high of $11.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.81%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 130.43%.

In other news, Director Brooks J. Klimley sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total value of $78,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 3.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Antero Midstream stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 273,268 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 29,091 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.06% of Antero Midstream worth $2,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 53.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AM shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.93.

About Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Corp. owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets to service Antero Resources production and completion activity. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collect and process production from Antero Resources wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

