Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) PT Lowered to $99.00

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $101.00 to $99.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 50.75% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on APO. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Apollo Global Management from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Argus raised their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.10.

NYSE APO opened at $65.67 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.56. Apollo Global Management has a one year low of $45.40 and a one year high of $81.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.04). Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 33.52%. The business had revenue of $597.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Apollo Global Management will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Joshua Harris sold 218,883 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.23, for a total transaction of $15,372,153.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kerry Murphy Healey purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $70.50 per share, for a total transaction of $493,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 259,459 shares of company stock worth $18,272,841. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 438.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,150,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,350,000 after buying an additional 4,193,011 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 100.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,072,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $439,885,000 after buying an additional 3,539,101 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the third quarter valued at $160,134,000. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the third quarter valued at $154,408,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 16.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,578,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,021,064,000 after buying an additional 2,338,140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.36% of the company’s stock.

