Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) PT Lowered to $99.00

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $101.00 to $99.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 50.75% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research firms have also recently commented on APO. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Apollo Global Management from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Argus raised their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.10.
NYSE APO opened at $65.67 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.56. Apollo Global Management has a one year low of $45.40 and a one year high of $81.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61.
In related news, Director Joshua Harris sold 218,883 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.23, for a total transaction of $15,372,153.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kerry Murphy Healey purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $70.50 per share, for a total transaction of $493,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 259,459 shares of company stock worth $18,272,841. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 438.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,150,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,350,000 after buying an additional 4,193,011 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 100.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,072,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $439,885,000 after buying an additional 3,539,101 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the third quarter valued at $160,134,000. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the third quarter valued at $154,408,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 16.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,578,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,021,064,000 after buying an additional 2,338,140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.36% of the company’s stock.
About Apollo Global Management
Provides asset management services
