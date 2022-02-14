Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (AFT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on February 28th

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 15.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of AFT stock opened at $16.11 on Monday. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund has a one year low of $14.47 and a one year high of $17.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.06.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT) by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 266,423 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,704 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund were worth $4,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Company Profile

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment management company. It seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in senior, secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade, and investments with similar characteristics. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

