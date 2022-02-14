Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) PT Lowered to $6.00 at HC Wainwright

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) had its target price trimmed by HC Wainwright from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Applied DNA Sciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.75 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.

Get Applied DNA Sciences alerts:

APDN opened at $2.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.09. Applied DNA Sciences has a 12-month low of $2.55 and a 12-month high of $12.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.76 million, a P/E ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 0.98.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.36). Applied DNA Sciences had a negative net margin of 158.92% and a negative return on equity of 101.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.62) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Applied DNA Sciences will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Applied DNA Sciences by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 270,629 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 92,796 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Applied DNA Sciences by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,869 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 16,493 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Applied DNA Sciences by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 53,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 13,257 shares during the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC raised its position in Applied DNA Sciences by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 29,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Applied DNA Sciences by 122.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 43,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 23,739 shares during the last quarter. 7.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Applied DNA Sciences

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc engages in the developing and marketing DNA-based technology solutions utilizing LinearDNA, large-scale polymerase chain reaction (PCR) based manufacturing platform. Its proprietary platform produces large quantities of DNA for use in nucleic acid-based in vitro diagnostics and preclinical nucleic-acid based drug development and manufacturing markets (Biotherapeutic Contract Research and Manufacturing) and for supply chain security, anti-counterfeiting and anti-theft technology purposes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Applied DNA Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied DNA Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.