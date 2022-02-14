Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) Receives $111.40 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $111.40.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AIT. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies from $115.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.

In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, Director Peter A. Dorsman sold 10,259 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.94, for a total transaction of $984,248.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Fred D. Bauer sold 10,355 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total value of $1,094,627.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AIT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,611,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $370,938,000 after acquiring an additional 595,738 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 19.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,361,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $122,744,000 after buying an additional 218,176 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 311.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 273,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,615,000 after buying an additional 206,677 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 2.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,569,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $416,129,000 after buying an additional 121,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 8.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,496,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,871,000 after buying an additional 119,940 shares in the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AIT stock opened at $94.88 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $100.08. Applied Industrial Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $78.61 and a fifty-two week high of $109.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.43.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $867.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $850.87 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 23.11% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Applied Industrial Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.96%.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of industrial parts and products. It operates through the following segments: Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control Business. The Service Center-Based Distribution segment provides customers with a wide range of industrial products through a network of service centers.

