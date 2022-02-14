Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) Receives $111.40 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $111.40.
Several brokerages have recently commented on AIT. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies from $115.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.
In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, Director Peter A. Dorsman sold 10,259 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.94, for a total transaction of $984,248.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Fred D. Bauer sold 10,355 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total value of $1,094,627.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
AIT stock opened at $94.88 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $100.08. Applied Industrial Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $78.61 and a fifty-two week high of $109.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.43.
Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $867.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $850.87 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 23.11% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Applied Industrial Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.96%.
About Applied Industrial Technologies
Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of industrial parts and products. It operates through the following segments: Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control Business. The Service Center-Based Distribution segment provides customers with a wide range of industrial products through a network of service centers.
