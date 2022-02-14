ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) Price Target Raised to C$18.00

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. raised their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.00.

OTCMKTS AETUF opened at $11.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.40. ARC Resources has a 52 week low of $5.63 and a 52 week high of $12.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.00.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.0804 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. ARC Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.39%.

ARC Resources Company Profile

ARC Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. Its projects include Montney operations in northeast British Columbia, and the Pembina Cardium in Alberta. The company was founded by John Patrick Dielwart and Mac H. van Wielingen in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

