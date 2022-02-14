Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Stock Position Boosted by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 12.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,741,290 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 198,450 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.31% of Archer-Daniels-Midland worth $104,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADM. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 333.3% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP Christopher M. Cuddy sold 40,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.49, for a total value of $3,107,426.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 268,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total value of $20,003,327.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 463,616 shares of company stock valued at $35,025,867 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on ADM. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.08.

Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $76.47 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96, a PEG ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.81. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1 year low of $54.70 and a 1 year high of $78.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.47 and a 200-day moving average of $64.88. The company has a current ratio of 11.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $23.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.21 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 3.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th. This is a positive change from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is currently 33.40%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

