Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) Shares Bought by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 259,084 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,720 shares during the period. Axa S.A. owned about 0.52% of Arcutis Biotherapeutics worth $6,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 193,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,278,000 after buying an additional 13,702 shares in the last quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $129,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 3,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 290,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,916,000 after purchasing an additional 23,285 shares in the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ARQT. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

In other Arcutis Biotherapeutics news, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total transaction of $53,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Scott L. Burrows sold 12,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $252,079.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 20,560 shares of company stock worth $411,094 in the last quarter. 39.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock opened at $15.47 on Monday. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.59 and a twelve month high of $36.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $778.06 million, a PE ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.21.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

