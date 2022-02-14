argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Shares Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) by 21.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,874 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,274 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.07% of argenx worth $10,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ARGX. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in argenx by 72.7% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of argenx during the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in argenx by 16.2% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in argenx during the first quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in argenx by 39.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. 55.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ARGX. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of argenx from $390.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Raymond James lifted their price target on argenx from $390.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Barclays upgraded argenx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. JMP Securities upped their price target on argenx from $368.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on argenx from €340.00 ($390.80) to €350.00 ($402.30) in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, argenx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.26.

NASDAQ:ARGX opened at $285.03 on Monday. argenx SE has a 1-year low of $248.21 and a 1-year high of $378.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $304.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $306.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.36 and a beta of 1.10.

argenx SE is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. Its products include ARGX-113 for the treatment of autoimmune disease myasthenia gravis and ARGX-110 for the treatment of hematological cancer acute myeloid leukemia.

