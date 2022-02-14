Argus Increases Chubb (NYSE:CB) Price Target to $230.00

Chubb (NYSE:CB) had its price objective boosted by Argus from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Chubb in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on Chubb from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Chubb from $198.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James upped their price objective on Chubb from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Chubb from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chubb presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $215.13.

Shares of CB opened at $204.06 on Thursday. Chubb has a 12-month low of $155.07 and a 12-month high of $211.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $195.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $187.63.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.54. Chubb had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 20.41%. The firm had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Chubb will post 14.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 16.61%.

In other news, COO John W. Keogh sold 28,494 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.23, for a total value of $5,163,967.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.97, for a total value of $125,641.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CB. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Chubb by 144.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,129,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $732,021,000 after buying an additional 2,437,677 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth $288,969,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Chubb by 138.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 806,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,761,000 after buying an additional 468,358 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Chubb by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,179,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,888,607,000 after buying an additional 364,428 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Chubb by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,169,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $549,847,000 after buying an additional 358,034 shares during the period. 87.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

