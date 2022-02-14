Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Position Lifted by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,123 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,477 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Armstrong World Industries worth $7,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AWI. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $287,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,338,746 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $465,374,000 after buying an additional 51,403 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 566,058 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,715,000 after buying an additional 9,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 88,454 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,488,000 after buying an additional 4,470 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Armstrong World Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.86.

Armstrong World Industries stock opened at $95.85 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 28.11 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $107.55. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.92 and a 52 week high of $118.14.

In other Armstrong World Industries news, CEO Victor Grizzle sold 31,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.26, for a total transaction of $3,487,778.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties and Unallocated Corporate. Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

