Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Lifted to Outperform at Oppenheimer

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) was upgraded by research analysts at Oppenheimer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

ASND has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America downgraded Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $164.00 to $169.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $191.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $176.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.67.

Shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S stock opened at $122.84 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.87. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 1 year low of $104.59 and a 1 year high of $178.71. The company has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.21 and a beta of 0.77.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the second quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 1.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,277 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,824,000 after buying an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 111.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 154,171 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,281,000 after buying an additional 81,338 shares in the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the second quarter worth $249,945,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the second quarter worth $21,611,000.

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

