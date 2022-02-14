Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aspen Aerogels, Inc. is an energy technology company that designs, develops and manufactures aerogel insulation used primarily in large-scale energy infrastructure facilities. The Company offers insulation for high temperature steam pipes, vessels, and equipment. Aspen serves petrochemical, refinery, industrial, and power generation sectors. It manufactures Cryogel (R), Pyrogel (R) and Spaceloft (R) products. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. is headquartered in Northborough, Massachusetts. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. boosted their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $58.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Cowen upped their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.10.

Shares of ASPN traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $26.81. 586,795 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 347,416. Aspen Aerogels has a 1 year low of $16.33 and a 1 year high of $65.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $886.85 million, a P/E ratio of -29.14 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.32.

In other Aspen Aerogels news, VP Kelley Conte sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total value of $1,120,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. EAM Global Investors LLC grew its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 709.3% during the third quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC now owns 84,747 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,899,000 after purchasing an additional 74,275 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $352,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 280,198 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,384,000 after acquiring an additional 36,128 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 520,410 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,570,000 after purchasing an additional 100,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Aerogels Company Profile

Aspen Aerogels, Inc engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing aerogel insulation used primarily in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets. Its products include Cryogel, Pyrogel, and Spaceloft. The company was founded by Hamed S. Borhanian, Patrick J. Piper, and Kang P. Lee on May 4, 2001 and is headquartered in Northborough, MA.

